Blue button sightings at Virginia Beach: What does it indicate? What should beachgoers do?

There has been a strange sighting on a beach in Virginia this week, and it is catching the attention of locals. WAVY reports that beachgoers at Dam Neck snapped photos of a creature called a blue button. At first glance, it looks like a tiny jellyfish, but the creature is actually something else. Blue buttons, gelatinous creatures resembling jellyfish, have been spotted along Virginia's coast, likely due to Hurricane Erin.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Robert Donovan with the Virginia Aquarium explained what people were really seeing. “It is not technically a jellyfish,” Donovan told WAVY. “It is a gelatinous creature, but it does not meet the criteria for a true jellyfish. They are similar to the Portuguese man o’ war in that they are a hydrozoan colony. So it is not one individual. It is a colony of animals making up what looks like one individual," he added.

What does the sighting mean?

The timing might have something to do with Hurricane Erin. According to WAVY, the storm likely pushed the creatures toward the coast. Blue buttons are usually found in warmer, tropical waters and rely on wind and ocean currents to move. They do not have control over the direction of their movement, WTKR reported. Their presence in Virginia serves as an example of how extreme weather events can transport organisms far from their natural habitat.

How big are blue buttons and what do they do?

According to WAVY, they do not grow large, with most creatures about two inches across. The ones sighted at Virginia's Sandbridge area were even smaller, some no bigger than a dime or a quarter. Their flat, button-like shape makes them stand out against the sand. The organisms look deceptively harmless, but they can sting.

What should beachgoers do?

Donovan explained what beachgoers should do if they spot a blue button. “The best thing to do if you see the blue button or any of the other floating hydrophones in the water is to get out of the water. Their sting can be dangerous. It is quite potent,” he told WAVY.

Even after they wash up, they are not safe to touch. Donovan urged caution and added, “I would not touch them. I would not pick them up. If you see them on the beach, I would give them some wide berth.”

So while the blue buttons may look pretty, they are better admired from a distance. With more sightings popping up along the coast, beachgoers are being warned to watch their step if they are planning to squeeze in a few more late-summer beach days.

FAQs

What are blue buttons?

They are hydrozoan colonies that look like jellyfish but are not true jellyfish.

Where were they spotted in Virginia Beach?

Beachgoers saw them at Dam Neck and Sandbridge.

Are blue buttons dangerous?

Yes, their sting can be potent and cause harm.

Can you touch a blue button on the sand?

Experts advise against touching them, even if washed ashore.

Why are they showing up now?

Hurricane Erin likely pushed them toward the Virginia coast from tropical waters.