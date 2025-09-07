Weapons digital release: When and where to watch Julia Garner-Josh Brolin starrer horror film

The digital release date for Weapons has been revealed. The new horror movie by director Zach Cregger will be available on video on demand from September 9, 2025, Screenrant reported. The film will be available in both standard definition and high definition across different VOD platforms with movie stars Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in the lead. Weapons will be releasing on VOD this month.(AP)

When and where to watch Weapons?

The movie will be available on several VOD platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu). Weapons will also have a physical media release on DVD, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray on October 14.

Weapons plot overview

The movie is about 17 kids disappearing from one classroom in the small town of Maybrook. At 2:17 am, the children get up and leave their homes at the same time. As the town tries to figure out what happened to the kids, their teacher Justine Gandy (Julia Garner) becomes the subject of scrutiny. One father, Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), takes matters into his own hands to figure out the mystery, Twisted Voxel reported.

Weapons box office collection

Weapons made a big impact at the box office. Since it hit cinemas on August 8, the movie has made $239.1 million worldwide on a budget of $38 million. It earned $136.4 million in the US and Canada alone. The film even reclaimed the number one spot at the box office during its fourth weekend, thanks in part to the Labor Day holiday surge.

Weapons Cast and crew

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and Toby Huss. Zach Cregger not only wrote and directed the movie but also produced and co-scored it. The film uses a chapter-based storytelling structure, revealing its layered story from multiple points of view.

FAQs

Q1: When can I watch Weapons at home?

A: The film will likely be available on digital platforms from September 9.

Q2: Where can I stream Weapons?

A: Weapons will be available on video-on-demand services like Prime Video and Apple TV.

Q3: Is Weapons suitable for family viewing?

A: Weapons is a horror film with mature themes and is recommended for adult audiences.