Julia Garner net worth: Here's a look at Weapons star's fortune

With a 95 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Julia Garner’s horror film Weapons, which will release on August 8, is already the talk of the town. The movie may be another feather in the cap for Garner, who made her debut in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene. She received widespread recognition for her role in the Netflix drama series Ozark (2017-2022). In recent times, the 31-year-old has won praise for her portrayal of Shalla-Bal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Julia Garner appears as a school teacher in Weapons.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Also read: Weapons: Where to stream Josh Brolin's summer horror film?

Julia Garner’s net worth

With three Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award among other accolades, Garner has already made a name for herself in Hollywood. With her dedication and noteworthy acting skills, the New York-born actress is also raking in the dough.

According to Cosmopolitan, Julia Garner earned a figure as big as $300,000 per episode for her famous role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. While her compensation for Weapons is yet to be disclosed, Celebrity Net Worth reports Garner has a fortune of $4 million after the release of her last movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Also read: The Thursday Murder Club trailer: Here's when Pierce Brosnan-Helen Mirren starrer releases

Julia Garner warns of ‘jump scares’ in Weapons

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Garner spoke about what to expect from her upcoming movie Weapons. “It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen or read before. It’s like a Marvel movie. You can’t really describe it. It’s very cryptic,” the 31-year-old told host Stephen Colbert.

With a promising cast that includes Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Austin Abrams among others, the Zach Cregger-directorial aims to live up to the hype. Garner, who plays the role of a teacher in Weapons, has told Colbert there are “a lot of jump scares” in the movie, as per Yahoo News.

While Weapons is yet to see the screen, some early reviewers and critics have already heaped praises on the movie for director Zach Cregger’s writing and direction. The movie deals with a mysterious event that leads to the disappearance of 16 children on a random night.

FAQs:

What is Julia Garner’s current net worth?

Julia Garner is currently worth $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

When will Julia Garner’s film Weapons come out?

Weapons, which stars Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, and Benedict Wong among others, will release on August 8.

Julia Garner worked in which Marvel movie?

Julia Garner played Shalla-Bal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.