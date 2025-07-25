The Fantastic Four: First Steps rakes in $24.4 million at box office previews

Mister Fantastic and his team have officially blasted off, and the numbers are super impressive. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps raked in a stellar $24.4 million from Thursday (July 24) night previews across North America. The figure not only marks the biggest preview opening of the year so far but also surpasses rival DC’s Superman, which debuted with $22.5 million. The collection of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s movie is also the highest since Deadpool & Wolverine pulled in $38.5 million last year. With buzz building and fans flocking to theaters, Marvel’s latest outing seems to be on course for a blockbuster run this weekend and beyond. The Fantastic Four: First Steps features Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in the lead.(AP)

Flying start for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

According to the outlet, after several bumpy box office outings, Marvel Studios finally seems to have found its Midas touch. With Fantastic Four: First Steps drawing major attention and a staggering $24.4 million in previews, Disney has every reason to rejoice. The achievement is not just about one film, either. This momentum comes as the studio hits the $3 billion global ticket sales mark, a milestone no other Hollywood giant has reached so far.

The report also suggests that early projections for The Fantastic Four: First Steps already hint at a $100–$110 million domestic opening. But with strong reviews, audience hype, and advance bookings climbing fast, insiders would not be surprised if that number goes even higher. The latest Superman movie soared domestically with $125 million but underwhelmed overseas at $95 million, partly due to its patriotic tone, reports THR. However, Fantastic Four may outpace it globally.

Fantastic Four: First Steps cast and storyline

Set in the 1960s, Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps revolves around Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), his wife Sue (Vanessa Kirby), her brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and their pilot friend Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). After a cosmic storm alters their DNA, they return as superheroes. However, the group’s fame is short-lived when the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) brings grim news: Galactus is coming.

FAQs:

1. Is Fantastic Four a hit or flop?

The film is tracking to be a hit, especially with strong global interest and positive early reviews.

2. Who is Zac Efron playing in Fantastic Four?

Zac Efron was a fan-favorite pick for Johnny Storm (Human Torch), but he was not cast in the film.

3. How much has Fantastic Four: First Steps made?

Fantastic Four: First Steps has minted $24.4 million in Thursday previews at the North American box office.