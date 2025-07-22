Former Superman star Brandon Routh found David Corenswet ‘fantastic’ in the film: ‘I cried no less than three times’

What Brandon said about Superman

During the interaction while promoting his new sci-fi horror comedy, Ick, Brandon said, “It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times. I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective.”

He went on to explain how, and added, "I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again.”

About Brandon Routh as Superman

Brandon played Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film was meant to be a continuation of Christopher Reeve's Superman and Superman II. The film also starred Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane and Kevin Spacey as Lex Luthor.

Despite earning $391 million globally, the film was considered an underperformer by Warner Bros. The planned sequel for 2009 was cancelled, and the series was rebooted with Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill as Superman. Brandon Routh played Superman again in the 2019 Arrowverse TV series crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

A week ago, Brandon had cheered for the new film and urged fans to go watch it in theatres. “Go see #Superman in theaters now! @superman❤️❤️❤️ Seeing it soon! But at @fanboy_expo in Nashville— talking to all the amazing Superman fans who have seen it already, and we are very excited to see it soon! Same as me! (My caption didn’t post earlier!—much love to @jamesgunn and all involved!)” he wrote on Instagram.

Superman box office performance

Superman released in theatres on July 11, and has already crossed $400 million worldwide. The film marks James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, and introduces David Corenswet as Superman. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.