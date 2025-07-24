Does Pedro Pascal need to hold someone for anxiety? Viral moment with Vanessa Kirby explained

During the press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby drew attention for their undeniable chemistry: both on-screen as Reed Richards and Sue Storm, and off-screen at various red carpet and press events. In one now-viral moment, Pascal was seen gently rubbing Kirby’s arm during a promotional appearance, which has prompted online debate. This image released by Disney shows Pedro Pascal, from left, Ada Scott and Vanessa Kirby in a scene from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." (Marvel/Disney via AP)(AP)

Kirby has also reciprocated the closeness, stroking Pascal’s face, clasping hands, and leaning in for a playful kiss on the cheek during interviews. Their dynamic has been described by fans as “genuine” and “emotionally supportive,” with many believing the two share a real-life friendship, enhancing their on-screen connection, as stated in a Mandatory report. It is not just one instance; Pedro can be seen reaching out to Kirby on several occasions during the press tour.

Pedro Pascal opens up on anxiety & physical connection

According to another Men’s Health report, Pedro Pascal, who has previously spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety, has acknowledged the role physical contact can play in helping him stay grounded in high-stress situations. In a recent interview with the publication, he reflected on how pandemic isolation reminded him of the value of emotional engagement and conversation.

The Last of Us star said reaching out and connecting, both physically and emotionally, helps him manage anxiety. “I was always one to reach out when I’m facing something that is challenging or making me anxious,” he told Men’s Health.

According to the report, touching someone’s arm, placing a hand on his own stomach, or seeking eye contact during interviews are all techniques Pascal uses to self-soothe. The now-debated moment with Kirby could be one such moment.

Online debate over public touch

According to a Tribune report, while many celebrated the visible warmth between Pascal and Kirby, others raised concerns over professional boundaries, especially since Kirby is reportedly engaged. According to the report, their interactions appear to be mutual, friendly, and consensual. However, neither actor has commented on the discourse, nor is there any indication of discomfort from either side.

Critics, however, have questioned whether repeated physical contact is appropriate during work-related appearances. Supporters have argued that Pascal and Kirby’s gestures reflect natural friendship, not impropriety, especially given Pascal’s openness about anxiety and grounding techniques.

Broader discourse on mental health

The moment has sparked broader conversations about how public figures navigate mental health while under constant scrutiny. The Men’s Health report added that Pascal’s coping mechanisms reflect what many people relate to, celebrities or not.

FAQs:

Does Pedro Pascal have to hold someone for anxiety?

Not necessarily, but Pascal has said physical touch helps him stay grounded during anxious moments. It’s one of several coping tools he uses.

How does Pedro Pascal manage anxiety?

He uses the emotional connection, conversation, and light physical contact, like holding someone's arm, to stay grounded.

Was the interaction with Vanessa Kirby consensual?

There’s no indication otherwise. Kirby has also engaged Pascal physically, suggesting mutual comfort and trust.