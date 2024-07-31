Vanessa Kirby comforts ‘anxious’ Fantastic Four co-star Pedro Pascal on Comic-Con stage; Julia Fox says ‘I love her’

A video of Vanessa Kirby holding Pedro Pascal’s hand during San Diego Comic Con went viral on Instagram as she helped him overcome his social anxiety. The Fantastic Four cast couple faced the cameras during the Marvel Studios’ presentation at Comic-Con, for the announcement of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ set to release in 2025. (Also read: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman storm San Diego Comic-Con with Deadpool and Wolverine cameo stars. Spoilers inside!) Pedro Pascal, left, and Vanessa Kirby attend a press line for Marvel Studios during Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)(Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Fans react to Vanessa comforting Pedro

The FF fans, including Julia Fox, went gaga over Kirby’s support for Pascal in the comments, showering her with love for her compassion. “This is so adorable, Vanessa truly understood the assignment,” said an Instagram user in the comments. Julia Fox was seen commenting "I love her,” showing her appreciation for Kirby’s gesture.

More details

Pedro Pascal has publicly addressed his struggles with anxiety in a past interview with The Guardian discussed later in an article by wearemitú. “Anxiety is something that I’ve lived with since I was a child, so it’s a part of my chemistry. I don’t know what kind of person I’d be without it. It’s something that I manage, but it’s also part of what makes me, me,” Pascal said.

However, being in the career field he is, it is inevitable to avoid encounters with anxiety provoking situations, including being in front of the camera. “I know that I have to put myself in high-stress situations to be happy. I mean, within reason. But there’s a certain level of anxiety that helps me do good work. It helps me be aware of the things I need to be aware of,” he added.

A previous incident at the Director’s Guild Of America during an event for HBO’s The Last of Us took Pedro’s fans by surprise as he was recorded during a conversation with co-star Bella.

In the video, she noticed Pedro putting his hand on his stomach while posing, which is something he claims to do while posing for the red-carpet and photo shoots. Pascal asks her “Do you know why I do this?”, and when Bella refuses, he says “My anxiety is right there.” This method helps Pascal look and feel less anxious during social events as he claims.