Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman storm San Diego Comic-Con with Deadpool and Wolverine cameo stars. Spoilers inside!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman surprised fans at the Comic-Con International in San Diego just a day ahead of the release of their film Deadpool and Wolverine. The two stars joined director Shawn Levy and Marvel chief Kevin Feige to present the Hall H audience with a surprise screening of the film, and talked about their association with the fan-favourite characters. (Spoiler alert) (Also read: Taylor Swift trolls best friend Ryan Gosling in hilarious post for Deadpool and Wolverine: ‘My godkids’ sperm donor') Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds arrives on stage during Deadpool and Wolverine celebration of life fan event during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 25, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Ryan and Hugh at Comic-con

As per a report on Variety, the special event was called The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life. Taking the stage, Ryan went on to say, “I was the most nervous human being you would ever see. I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too. I feel like I was able to connect with you in a way that I’d really kind of been yearning to connect. And I’ll never forget this moment, because this a*****e was backstage…"

Spoiler alert!

He pointed at Hugh Jackman, who then said, "I was standing just over there. I watched the footage and there was this chant that started up: ‘One more time, one more time.’ I ran backstage and I found that the stage manager, and I said, ‘Play the footage again. If you don’t play the f**king footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.'” Then all of a sudden, Ryan cut short the interaction and called in to play the movie, for the audience. After the screening the duo looked emotional, and were joined by stars including Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, and Chris Evans.

All of them reprise their earlier roles are Fox superheroes, X23, Elektra, Gambit, Blade and Human Torch.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits cinemas this Friday on July 26.