Taylor Swift praises ‘best friend’ Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool & Wolverine

Taylor Swift has endorsed Deadpool & Wolverine! The 34-year-old singer voiced her opinion about the Ryan Reynolds-starrer film on social media Thursday. As the Cruel Summer hitmaker joined the hype around the new Marvel film, she expressed her love and support for “one of her best friends.” Taylor Swift praised Ryan Reynolds for his work in Deadpool & Wolverine in an Instagram story(REUTERS/Hollie Adams, Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT)

Deadpool & Wolverine wins Taylor Swift's endorsement

Swift gushed about Reynolds in her Instagram story, admiring his hard work and efforts in the superhero film. “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she wrote.

“He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it,” the Midnights singer continued before taking a jibe at Reynolds' friendly rivalry with his co-star, Hugh Jackman. “But that's just Hugh for you!” she wrote.

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” Swift quipped in reference to the photo she shared, which features herself alongside Jackman, Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Shawn Levy. The Blank Space crooner went on to urge her fans to buy tickets for the action-comedy film.

Swift went on to say, “Deadpool & Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome,” before concluding with another joke, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!” she said, referring to Reynolds' on-screen character.

The Fortnight singer has been friends with the Free Guy star and his wife and actress, Lively, for years now. The 36-year-old actress first connected with Swift in 2015. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable.