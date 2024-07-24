Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid are a sizzling duo in new latex outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine premiere after-party

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere after-party, and the divas stuck to their superhero-inspired latex clothing for the event. Blake and Gigi donned the new looks hours after they attended the red carpet premiere in red and yellow outfits that paid homage to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters. (Also See | Hailey Bieber bares her baby bump for viral magazine photoshoot with her 'little burrito in belly'. Pics) Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid attend the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere after-party. (Instagram )

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid attend Deadpool & Wolverine after-party

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid arrived at Lincoln Center to attend the Deadpool & Wolverine after-party. While Ryan wore a simple greyish-blue button-down with a white tank and navy blue pants, Blake wore a red Balmain mini dress inspired by her husband's character. Meanwhile, Gigi accompanied her BFF in a yellow latex LaQuan Smith coat over a black bodysuit.

Decoding Blake Lively's Deadpool-inspired outfit

Blake's Deadpool-inspired ensemble is from the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The strapless mini ensemble features red enamel rose flowers adorned on the neckline and hem, an off-shoulder neckline, a gathered design on the blue-coloured bodice, and a figure-hugging silhouette sculpting her frame.

The It Ends With Us actor added more red accents to her latex mini-length ensemble with red pumps, a red floral bow adorned on her hair, red nails, and a red lip. Lastly, she rounded off the after-party look with winged eyeliner, a ponytail, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and rings.

Decoding Gigi Hadid's Wolverine-inspired look

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid stood out at the Deadpool & Wolverine after-party with the bright yellow latex LaQuan Smith coat. The see-through trench features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and a belt cinched on the waist.

Gigi completed the ensemble with a black bodysuit, yellow Christian Louboutin pumps, a matching Miu Miu bag, gold hoop earrings, a statement necklace, a jewelled anklet, and wine-red nails. She styled the after-party ensemble with a coiffed hairdo, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, glossy peach lips shade, peach rouge on the cheeks, and highlighter on the contours.