Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid create a fashion multiverse with Deadpool and Wolverine-inspired outfits at movie premiere

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid stole the spotlight at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere with their jaw-dropping looks. The longtime best friends are all about themed events, and they absolutely crushed the fashion game at this one. Drawing inspiration from the iconic superheroes, the Gossip Girl alum and the supermodel graced the red carpet on July 22 in striking scarlet red and mustard yellow outfits, perfectly echoing Deadpool and Wolverine's costumes.

Blake's stunning red ensemble captured Deadpool's bold spirit, while Gigi's mustard yellow look channelled Wolverine's fierce energy. Their perfectly coordinated outfits prove that method dressing is here to stay. Scroll down to know more about their head-turning looks and take some fashion notes.

Blake Lively stuns in Deadpool inspired catsuit

Blake channelled Deadpool, portrayed by her husband of 11 years, Ryan Reynolds, in a stunning Atelier Versace catsuit. The outfit boasted an off-shoulder neckline, a striking ruby red hue, a skin-tight fit, and intricate black lace embellishments, paying a stylish tribute to Ryan's iconic character. She elevated her look with matching heels, eye-catching chandelier earrings, and a distinctive black bag resembling a ball and chain. Finishing her look with dewy makeup and her hair styled in a high ponytail, Blake seemed to address the buzz about her potentially playing Lady Deadpool.

Gigi Hadid's yellow Wolverine outfit

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid drew inspiration from Hugh Jackman's X-Men comic book character, Wolverine, rocking a stunning ensemble from the fashion brand Miu Miu. As showcased in the luxurious Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, Hadid wore 'Look 20,' which featured a mustard cropped leather bandana top paired with a matching low-rise pleated midi skirt. The Next in Fashion host—currently dating Bradley Cooper—completed her outfit with black accents, including pointed high heels and a personalised Arcadie bag adorned with bag charms and graphic elements.

To further elevate her look, Hadid wore Alexis Bittar's signature stacked bangles, styled by Elizabeth Sulcer. Emulating the original illustration of Wolverine, Hadid styled her cropped bob into a tapered flick, perfectly capturing the character's fierce essence.