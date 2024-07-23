Sonam Kapoor repurposes her wedding jewellery for stunning new photoshoot with Dirty Magazine. Check out pics

Sonam Kapoor is the quintessential fashionista whose exquisite taste continues to set and redefine style standards. Whether she's stepping out on the red carpet in a stunning gown or rocking a sleek pantsuit, the 39-year-old actor always manages to pull off every look with unparalleled grace. Her Instagram feed is a fashion lover's paradise, brimming with glamorous outfits and style inspiration. Sonam Kapoor showcases the pinnacle of fashion and style in her exquisite outfits during the latest photoshoot(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

However, Sonam is more than just a fashion icon. She has consistently used her platform to support various communities and champion important causes, proving that her influence extends far beyond the realm of fashion. Recently, she took to social media to announce her exciting new collaboration with Dirty Magazine for their highly anticipated Issue 04, which explores the theme of “Identity”. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s stylish appearance in striped dress worth ₹3.18 lakh at Wimbledon final with Anand Ahuja is a fashion ace )

Sonam Kapoor stuns in glam outfits

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “The queer community's approach to fashion is so often fearless, experimental, and willing to push boundaries. This has always had a significant influence on my style, often inspiring me to step out of my own self-imposed comfort zone—making me simultaneously more adventurous and true to myself.”

Decoding Sonam's stunning looks

For the stunning photoshoot, she was decked out in a beige saree draped elegantly and paired with a golden embellished full-sleeve blouse. The matching veil adorned with golden borders added an extra touch of elegance. With traditional Indian jewel--that were from her own wedding look--including a multi-layered exquisite necklace and maang tikka, she radiated a royal aura. Her makeup featured kohl-rimmed eyes, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, completing her regal appearance.

For her second photoshoot, she effortlessly transformed into a glam queen in an off-shoulder gown. The pristine white outfit featured a corset bodice, bodycon fit, and puffed attached sleeves, adding an extra oomph to her look. She accessorised with oversized statement earrings and a dramatic purple veil. The caption accompanying her picture reads, "In a society where traditional views are still prevalent, taking a stand can be controversial, but I believe it's essential to use whatever platform I have to promote acceptance and fight against prejudices."