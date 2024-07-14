Sonam Kapoor’s stylish appearance in striped dress worth 3.18 lakh at Wimbledon final with Anand Ahuja is a fashion ace

The fashionista is here! Sonam Kapoor might not be attending the Ambani wedding, but she's certainly keeping herself in the spotlight with her stylish fashion pics. As the Wimbledon 2024 finale unfolds, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were spotted enjoying a delightful day in London amid the excitement of the tennis tournament. The couple was photographed hand-in-hand, radiating happiness and posing gracefully for the cameras. Their fashion game was on point, with Sonam rocking a chic Bottega Veneta outfit—a striped skirt paired with a matching top—while Anand looked dapper in a grey shirt and black trousers. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Moschino outfit shows how formal wear can be fun and fashionable with baggy pants and oversized blazer ) Sonam Kapoor stuns in a chic Bottega Veneta outfit at Wimbledon 2024 finals(Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor stuns in Bottega Veneta outfit

Sonam's pictures and videos instantly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her stylish appearance. Sonam's excitement was evident as she took to Instagram to share her joy. In a photo where she's beaming alongside Anand, she expressed her gratitude with a heartfelt caption, "Love you, Anand Ahuja, for always showing me the best in life." For her London fashion diaries, she swapped out pants and jumpsuits for a shirt and skirt ensemble that exuded sartorial grace and effortless chic. Let's take a look at her glam pics.

Decoding Sonam's chic Wimbledon look

Her chic outfit features a cotton shirt with a collared neckline, full sleeves, and a buttoned bodice adorned with trendy stripes in hues of yellow and blue, adding a touch of sass. She paired it with a matching double-layered cotton skirt, nailing the monochrome look like the fashion pro she is. If you loved Sonam's look and are curious about the cost, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her entire outfit is from the luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta. The top costs €1,200, equivalent to ₹1.09 lakh, while the skirt comes with a price tag of €2,300, equivalent to ₹2.09 lakh, making the total cost of her look ₹3.18 lakh.

Her stylish shirt comes with a price tag of €1,200 which is ₹1.09 lakh.(www.bottegaveneta.com)

Her skirt costs €2,300 which is equivalent to ₹2.09 lakh.(www.bottegaveneta.com)

She kept it chic and accessorised her look with a pair of stud earrings, brown-tinted sunglasses, a chic handbag, and shiny black shoes. With mascara-coated lashes, defined brows blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and her tresses styled in a neat bun, she looked effortlessly stylish, serving as a fashion inspiration to all her fans.