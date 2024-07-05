Sonam Kapoor's Moschino outfit shows how formal wear can be fun and fashionable with baggy pants and oversized blazer

Sonam Kapoor is here to show you how to wear formal wear with the utmost flair. Her latest look is a masterclass in oversized chic as she turns heads in a trendy ensemble that seamlessly blends power dressing with modern elegance. Known for her incredible fashion sense, Sonam can effortlessly transforms any outfit into a glamorous statement. She never fails to capture the limelight with her stunning appearances. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Let's break down her outfit and take some style notes. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor nails power dressing in stylish plaid blazer and black pants ensemble. It costs ₹77k ) Sonam Kapoor redefines power dressing in stunning Moschino outfit.(Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor stuns in baggy pants and oversized blazer

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's elder daughter and renowned fashion stylist, gave Sonam's fans a sweet surprise on Thursday. She took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures of the actress, accompanied by the caption, "Last night in London, for @bof." Her post, showcasing Sonam in stylish attire, is a bookmark-worthy for all fashion lovers. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Sonam's chic look

Sonam's outfit is straight from Milan Fashion Week, hailing from the Moschino Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her chic ensemble features a waistcoat top with a sweetheart neckline, a corset fit, and a blend of fabrics, including a tie. She paired it with a black oversized blazer that extends to her knees and high-waisted, wide-leg pants that further elevate her look. However, what truly caught the eyes of fashion critics was her use of a brown polka dot tie as a scarf, elegantly draped around her neck.

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden statement stud earrings, stacked rings adorning her fingers, and a pair of brown loafers. Assisted by makeup artist Ganga, Sonam sported brown smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones with a hint of blush, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy maroon lipstick. With the expertise of hairstylist Stephen Beaver, she pulled back her long, luscious tresses into a sleek ponytail, beautifully adorned with a vibrant silk scarf.

Sonam's look cements her status as the ultimate fashionista. Her outfit flawlessly combines various elements, proving that the era of boring formal wear is over. It's time to experiment with power dressing by giving it a modern twist, replacing tailored trousers with baggy pants, oversized blazers, and corset tops.