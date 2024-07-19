Hugh Jackman shares wild video of Hyderabadis celebrating Deadpool and Wolverine's release. Watch

A wild celebration

Hugh shared a reel on his Instagram stories that shows Hyderabadi fans celebrating the release of the Marvel film. The video shows dhol music played as fans dance in red and yellow tee-shirts. Matching confetti is thrown in the air before the camera cuts to large cut-outs of Deadpool and Wolverine put up outside a local theatre.

A screen grab of Hugh Jackman's Instagram stories.

For the unversed, it’s common in the Telugu states for fans to put up cut-outs of their favourite star and indulge in revelry before a film’s release. In recent years, they have begun adapting the celebrations to non-Telugu releases that excite them, too.

New Deadpool and Wolverine teaser

A new teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine was recently released, giving a glimpse of Lady Deadpool. The latest promo shows different variations of Deadpool—from cowboy and doggy Deadpool to, promisingly, a blonde woman as Lady Deadpool. Fans hope Ryan Reynolds’ wife, actor Blake Lively, will play the role.

About Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, will be released in theatres on July 26. The film marks a significant return for Ryan as Deadpool, a role he feared might be axed after the Disney-Fox merger. Hugh will reprise his role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox also star in the film.

Shawn recently told Deadline that the film is peppered with many cameos, saying, “We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters.”