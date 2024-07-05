 Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says the threequel is ‘peppered’ with cameos: Some rumours are true | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says the threequel is ‘peppered’ with cameos: Some rumours are true

ANI |
Jul 05, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is rumoured to have multiple cameos, from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and X-Men movies.

As anticipation builds for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy has unveiled tantalising details about the Marvel film, promising an array of character cameos that will delight fans. In an interview obtained by Deadline, Levy emphasised the presence of "a lot of characters" and hinted at how these cameos will be seamlessly integrated into the narrative. (Also Read: Ryan Reynolds says original Deadpool 3 concept was a $5M road movie with ‘no special effects’)

Deadpool & Wolverine is 'peppered' with cameos
Deadpool & Wolverine is 'peppered' with cameos

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters," Levy revealed.

Addressing the rampant speculation surrounding the film, Levy acknowledged the internet buzz about various character appearances, confirming, "The internet is a delight of rumours about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumours are true, some are way off base," according to Deadline.

Among the most persistent rumours is the possible cameo of Taylor Swift, fuelled by a recent Instagram post from star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds shared an image reminiscent of Swift's album cover for Evermore, reigniting speculation about the singer's involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film, set to hit theatres on July 26, marks a significant return for Reynolds as Deadpool, a role he feared might not continue post-the Disney-Fox merger.

Reflecting on this uncertainty, Reynolds admitted, "I didn't know if I'd ever be playing Deadpool again. It's not something I would've said necessarily publicly, but I didn't know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU]."

Joining Reynolds in the cast is Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. Additional cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the star-studded line-up of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says the threequel is ‘peppered’ with cameos: Some rumours are true
