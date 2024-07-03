Ryan Reynolds says original Deadpool 3 concept was a $5M road movie with ‘no special effects’

Ahead of the release of Shawn Levy's buddy superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds looked back at how the movie came to be. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan revealed that the original premise of the threequel was supposed to be a small road movie. (Also Read – Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser: Fans gets excited about face-off between Wolverine and Sabretooth) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a still from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer,

What Ryan said

“Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects. It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni's driver character) and some of the things we collected and saw along the way. It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun," said Ryan.

Ryan Reynolds first played Deadpool in Tim Miller's 2016 eponymous film. He followed it up with the sequel, David Leitch's Deadpool 2, in 2018. However, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox soon after, putting the fate of Deadpool 3 in jeopardy. “I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again. It’s not something I would’ve said necessarily publicly, but I didn’t know how a character like that would fit into that world (Marvel Cinematic Universe),” Ryan said.

About Deadpool 3

However, as fate would have it, Deadpool 3 turned out to be the biggest instalment in the franchise, with the entry of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The actor, who bid adieu to the iconic character in James Mangold's 2017 film Logan, will now strike back as Wolverine in the Deadpool threequel. It's directed by Shawn Levy, who has previously worked with Ryan in Free Guy (2021) and The Adam Project (2022).

In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulls Deadpool from his quiet life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew MacFayden, Karan Soni, Aaron Stanford, and Jennifer Garner. Produced by Kevin Feige under Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release in cinemas on July 26.