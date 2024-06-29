Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser: Fans gets excited about face-off between Wolverine and Sabretooth

Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser: The anticipation around Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting the roof, with the audience brimming with excitement to watch the union of the two superheroes. Now, a new teaser has confirmed the return of supervillain Sabretooth for a face off with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), leaving fans charged up to witness the action on the big screen. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine could obliterate box office with record-breaking implications for an R-rated movie) Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser:: The film will feature a host of villains including Sabretooth.

The fresh teaser of the film, which will also bring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, was released on Saturday. Actor Tyler Mane will be seen as villainous Sabretooth. Tyler first brought Sabretooth to life in the original X-Men movie in 2000. However, he was later replaced by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser

While the teaser has many familiar scenes, it concludes with a major surprise. After Wolverine takes down several opponents, he asks, “Who’s next?” At that point, Sabretooth makes an appearance saying, “Ready to die.”

As the two prepare for their epic battle, Wade Wilson intervenes with a humorous pep talk for Logan. He is seen saying, “Wait, you look ridiculous, people have waited decades for this fight. It’s not going to be easy. You shoot the double, you take them, down side control then full mount and you ground and pound till he makes no sound because he’s dead.”

When Deadpool says "people have been waiting decades" for the moment, he really means it.

Fans get excited

The teaser got the fans excited, and it was evident when they expressed their happiness in the comment section on social media.

"Sabertooth Vs Wolverine. We Are Ready For This Epic Fight,” shared one user. Another one wrote, “We got Deadpool, Wolverine vs Sabertooth before GTA 6”.

One social media user shared, “it would be fun to see the movie”, with one mentioning, “People have waited Decade for this Fight ".

“Waiting,” wrote one, with another sharing, “I am damn sure wolverine will end his fight with sabertooth in just 10 seconds”.

“Wows so Excitement,” wrote one. Some users exclaimed by saying “Oh my god” and “Goosebumps”.

“Can't wait to watch this one,” wrote one user.

About the film

Deadpool & Wolverine picks up years after the events of 2018's Deadpool 2. Wade Wilson has retired from being a superhero merc and is living a life as a used car salesman. Agents from the Time Variance Authority (the multiverse watchdogs first introduced in Loki) then arrive to pluck him from his reality and bring him to their boss, Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who tasks him with a greater mission. He'll then team up with an alternate-universe version Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third entry in the Ryan Reynolds-led saga. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen. The Marvel Studios’ project will release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.