 Deadpool & Wolverine does not require prior MCU homework, says Shawn Levy
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine does not require prior MCU homework, says Shawn Levy

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 28, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are all set to wow fans in the upcoming Marvel release Deadpool & Wolverine. Check out what the director said about the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated films of the year. But do fans need to watch all the previous Marvel films and come prepared with the existing MCU knowledge? Director Shawn Levy does not believe so. In a new interview with Associated Press, the director said that there is ‘no obligation to come prepared with prior research’ for this film. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' years-old end credit dreams with Hugh Jackman are finally coming true)

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a still from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer,
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a still from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer,

'I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies'

In the interview, Shawn Levy said: “I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies. I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

He further added how being friends with the actors off-set helped them try out something unexpected. "The real benefit of being friends off set is that you can try crazy stuff without fear of falling. Because some of it won’t work and that will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in the pursuit of something surprising and something unexpected. This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends,” he added.

More details

The second trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine was released last week and saw Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back as the co-leads, joining forces to save the world. It marks the third installment in the Deadpool series and the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film releases in theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine does not require prior MCU homework, says Shawn Levy
Follow Us On