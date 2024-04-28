Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn death of Deadpool & Wolverine art director Ray Chan

Ray Chan, a longtime art director in the production design department for Marvel Studios, has died. As per a statement Friday from Marvel Studios, Ray died earlier this week. He was 56, Deadline reported. Also read: Joe Camp, writer and director of Benji films, dies at 84 Ray Chan aka Raymond Chan, a longtime art director in the production design department for Marvel Studios died this week.

Who was Ray Chan?

He was best known for his work on multibillion-dollar Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. Ray Chan is survived by his wife, Lindsay, and his children, Caspar and Sebastian.

‘Ray was peerless’

Remembering Ray, actor Ryan Reynolds in a statement to Deadline said that late art director was "as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars. ... He built worlds from scratch – and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless."

Hugh Jackman also paid condolences

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Hugh Jackman wrote, "I am devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan. There was not a day shooting when I didn't marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I've had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business."

Hugh also shared how Ray was always at the very top and felt thankful for having spent "bonus time" with him two weeks ago.

"Time for him to finish the job he loved so much. He told a great story. And man - I am so honoured to have played a role. My heart goes out to Ray's family and friends. Rest well Ray Chan. Rest well," the note concluded.