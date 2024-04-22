Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' years-old end credit dreams with Hugh Jackman are finally coming true

Ryan Reynolds' 7-year-old dreams of having Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back in the saddle are finally coming true. New poster for Deadpool & Wolverine.(Instagram )

Releasing a teaser for the upcoming trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Canadian actor teased the showdown brewing between him and frenemy Logan, who may have died in the 2017 film, but is back again as promised. It took Reynolds “seven years and a lot of begging”, but his Deadpool 2 end-credit dreams have finally come true with the “two-hander character adventure,” as described by director Shawn Levy.

On April 21, the Deadpool star proudly shared a glimpse at what's to come next - a solid introduction to him messing up the timeline to such a far extent that it ends up doubling down on straightening it out instead. Formerly illustrated vividly in an extended Deadpool 2 end-credits scene, Wade Wilson is ready to jump back in time to right several wrongs. Set to arrive in theatres on July 26, 2024, the ‘Marvel Jesus’ is answering the call again, dragging Hugh Jackman back to the MCU mess.

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer teaser

Along with a teaser setting the scene for the full trailer dropping on Monday, April 22, Reynolds also shared a new poster for his and Hugh Jackman's buddy film. Replete with nostalgic callbacks, both these reveals hark back to Jackman's 2017 Logan flick, wherein he supposedly hung up the claws, making “a lot of people very sad.”

His monologue summons back the replica of Deadpool 2 end-credits delivery in which he highlighted his longing for this pipedream to come to fruition originally. Revisiting those exact words, Ryan drops heavy allusions to the Logan movie, drawing parallels even with the movie's poster in which Dafne Keen's hand is replaced with his own, in the most Deadpool-esque erotic signature style.

“Hugh got his nails done for this,” he captioned the poster on his social media.

But the Marvel Jesus' loving references to his Hollywood pals don't end there. The thumbnail for the trailer teaser on his Instagram briefly shared a new look at Wade Wilson, with Ryan Reynolds sporting a Ryan Gosling shirt while catching up on his current reading list with the book The Canadian Mounted.

Director Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the film alongside Reynolds, urged fans not to call the forthcoming MCU flick Deadpool 2. He told Screen Rant during CinemaCon that though it is the third Deadpool movie, it's a different thing “that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies.”

Wade has always wanted to ride with Log, and now he can.