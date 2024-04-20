Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is better than ever, fans say it's even better than Dune 2's

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Deadpool & Wolverine." The upcoming movie is set to hit theatres on July 26th. Deadpool & Wolverine and merchandise stratergy

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, confirmed that Deadpool 3 will continue with its R-rated content, despite initial concerns after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Fiege’s update reassures fans that the content will maintain its crudeness.

Collectable popcorn buckets have been around for a while. Dune: Part Two started the upsurge of collectable arms when it went viral with its container. Even the new Garfield movie is teasing its own collectible buckets for pop corn.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds had previously hinted at this, posting "Wait until you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket in a tweet.

"We've asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool and Wolverine," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at CinemaCon.

“There are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool.”

"Realistically, the popcorn bucket is going to be a Deadpool head similar to the Spider-Verse ones from last year. Those sold well. Those and cups with the little figures would sell best,” said a user on Reddit.

What do netizens have to say?

“I’m exactly the sucker who will buy all of these available at my local theater. Can’t wait,” commented another user on Reddit.

“This movie is going to make sooo much money,” is what one user had to say about the upcoming film and its merchandise.

While details about "Deadpool & Wolverine" remain limited, the marketing campaign is gearing up for its summer release.

With merchandise already rolling out, including the infamous popcorn buckets, fans are eager to see how Deadpool will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speculation runs rampant about potential crossover appearances from characters like Storm, Professor X, Magneto, and Elektra. Online discussions are ablaze with rumors surrounding the cast list, with names like Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Garner, and Famke Janssen being tossed around.