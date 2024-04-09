Robert Downey says he'd happily return as Iron Man in MCU: ‘Never bet against Kevin Feige’

Robert Downey Jr is open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Esquire, the actor said he'd happily play Tony Stark aka Iron Man in future movies if Marvel gods want him to. (Also Read – Robert Downey Jr on his journey ‘from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner’: Father thought I got robbed…) Robert Downey Jr says he'd happily return as Iron Man in MCU

What Robert said

“It’s (Iron Man) too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever, bet against Kevin Feige. It’s a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win,'" said Robert.

Robert recalled the last time he got together with the cast of the MCU was when they shot for Russo Brothers' 2018 superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War in Atlanta. Despite busy shooting schedules, they bonded over a celebratory dinner. “It was one of the last times you could get everybody from the franchises together, and I remember that being a special night,” Robert said.

He added that the equations he had with his co-stars – Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's wife), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) among others – have been very tight-knit because for the first time in Hollywood history, they worked with each other across over a decade to build a cinematic universe together.

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man

Robert was introduced as Iron Man in Jon Favreau's 2008 film of the same. He reprised his iconic role in The Incredible Hulk (2008, mid-credits cameo), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His character died at the end of Endgame.

After a couple of duds post his MCU exit, Robert bounced back with his Oscar-winning supporting role in Christopher Nolan's period film Oppenheimer last year. He also plays multiple antagonist roles in the upcoming historical black comedy show, The Sympathizer.

Meanwhile, upcoming Marvel movies include Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four among others.