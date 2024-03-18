Robert Downey Jr on his journey ‘from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner’: Father thought I got robbed…

Robert Downey Jr opened up about how he felt after winning his first Oscar for best supporting actor for playing Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. In an interview with People, Robert also spoke about how his late father –director, screenwriter and actor Robert Downey Sr – thought he was 'robbed' in 1993 for not winning the best actor Oscar for Chaplin. Also read: Why Robert Downey Jr feels Oppenheimer’s success has become a ‘terrible tragedy’ for Christopher Nolan Robert Downey Jr poses with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (AFP)

Robert Downey Jr on finally winning Oscar

Robert Downey Jr said, “It's crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favourite human beings on earth, presented Best Picture. And it's also crazy that, I think, deservedly he won the first time I was nominated [in 1993 for Chaplin], for Scent of a Woman... Senior went to his grave going, '[You] got robbed for Chaplin.' He wouldn't say he really thought any of my other movies were very good or even that he thought Chaplin was any good, but he did know that I got robbed... I think that he would feel that justice was done and that he can rest. But the problem is, he never cared about any of this s*** anyway.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Robert also opened up about his journey 'from an uninsurable actor to an Oscar winner'. The actor, who spent years in the grip of drug addiction in the late ’90s and early 2000s, said, "I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier. And I think it's hard to explain away certain behaviours when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I also am a little bit skeptical about anyone who doesn't lean into what they can do to improve the state of their compass. That's all."

Robert's first Oscar

Earlier in March, Robert Downey Jr won his first acting Oscar in the best supporting acting category for his role in Oppenheimer. The actor jokingly thanked his 'terrible childhood' for the award which he won for the first time, following two previous nominations. Robert was previously nominated for best actor in 1993 for Chaplin, and for best supporting actor in 2009 for Tropic Thunder.

He plays Lewis Strauss, J Robert Oppenheimer’s nemesis in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic of the pioneering atomic-weapons scientist, played by Cillian Murphy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place