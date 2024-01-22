Why Robert Downey Jr feels Oppenheimer’s success has become a ‘terrible tragedy’ for Christopher Nolan

Robert Downey Jr presented the Trailblazer Award at the Sundance Film Festival to director Christopher Nolan. Playfully, Downey joked that the massive success of Oppenheimer unintentionally made Nolan more recognizable to the public and how that's a “terrible tragedy” Robert Downey Jr and Christopher Nolan at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala(Getty Images via AFP)

The actor humorously talked about a recent setback for the filmmaker and encouraged the audience to boost his spirits. Downey Jr amusingly commented about Nolan, saying, "I don't mean to bring this up, I know it's very personal, but he has become recognizable on the street."

From Sundance Beginnings to Blockbuster Success

Upon receiving the accolade, Christopher Nolan affectionately acknowledged his wife, producer Emma Thomas, stating that she "produced all of my films and all of my children." The couple married in 1997 and have four children together.

Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas(Getty Images via AFP)

Nolan earned praise at Sundance more than twenty years ago when his second feature, Memento, was showcased at the festival in 2001. He alluded to that early success in his speech.

Nolan expressed, "The experiences you have here [at Sundance] as a filmmaker is unique," He went on to convey his gratitude for the encounter he had 23 years ago at Sundance with Memento, emphasizing that he always carried the experience with him.

Award-Winning Streak

The recognition marks the latest accolade for Nolan in recent weeks, following his win for best director for Oppenheimer at both the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards held earlier this month.

Robert Downey Jr similarly earned accolades at both events, securing the best supporting actor award for his role in the film centered around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer actors Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy at the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

Alongside Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, the film features an ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.