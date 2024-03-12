 Al Pacino issues clarification about awkward Best Picture announcement at Oscars | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Al Pacino issues clarification about his awkward Best Picture announcement at Oscars 2024

Al Pacino issues clarification about his awkward Best Picture announcement at Oscars 2024

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Al Pacino did not list the ten nominees for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards and went straight into announcing the winner, Oppenheimer.

Al Pacino's anticlimactic announcement of the final award of the 96th Academy Awards – Best Picture for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer – grabbed attention, as he did not name the nominees for Best Picture. Now, the actor has shared a statement on this decision, and said he was told by the Oscars producers not to name the other nominees from before. (Also read: Oscars 2024: From Ryan Gosling's Kenergy to a dog applauding winners, here are the best moments of the night)

Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)

Al Pacino's full statement

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Al Pacino began in the statement: “There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award. I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Godfather star further added, "I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight, and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

What happened at the Oscars?

During his presentation, Al went ahead to open the envelope and said, “Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture. I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer. Yes. Yes.”

The nine other movies nominated for Best Picture were American Fiction, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, and Anatomy of a Fall. Oppenheimer clinched seven awards, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

Story Saved
