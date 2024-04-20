Civil War OTT release date: When is Alex Garland, Kristen Dunst's masterpiece coming to streaming

Alex Garland's new movie, headlined by Kristen Dunst, is currently the most debated film among moviegoers. The film hit US theatres on April 12th and has since garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Being a provocateur at heart, Garland uses the power of journalism as a lens through to draw attention to the brutality of war, as well as to reflect on the future and the polarization in politics. So when is the movie coming to streaming? Here’s everything to know. Civil War movie review: Kirsten Dunst in a still from the film that is far less interested in partisan politics than in human psychology and the effects of conflict.

Civil War release date

Alex Garland, the author and director of the award-winning science fiction/fantasy films Men (2022) and Annihilation (2018) and the award-winning Ex Machina (2014), has released his latest film, Civil War. The movie which stars Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaney explores the dark underbelly of a war-ravaged America. The film hit cinemas on April 12, 2024.

Civil War OTT streaming details

Warner Bros. Discovery and the production company A24 have signed an exclusive deal for Civil War to debut on HBO Max for its OTT premiere. The deal was announced back in December 2023.

There is no exact streaming date yet, but based on the success of other A24 movies like Priscilla, which ran in theatres for four months before being released to HBO Max in February of 2024, we can expect Civil War to follow suit. It is expected that the movie will land on HBO Max in August of 2024.

How to watch Civil War online?

But if you don't want to wait four months and don't want to choose to go to theatres, Civil War can be purchased and rented earlier on digital video-on-demand (DVOD) sites such as Amazon Prime Video (AMV) and YouTube TV (YTV). The pricing, options, and alternatives of this service are usually published within 45 days after the movie's original theatrical release. Therefore, the earliest that Civil War could be available on digital would be around May 27, 2024.

Cast lineup of Civil War

The Civil War 2024 cast lineup includes: Kirsten Dunst portrays Lee, Cailee Spaeny plays Jessie, Wagner Moura stars as Joel, Stephen McKinley Henderson appears as Sammy, Nick Offerman takes on the role of President, Jefferson White is Dave, Nelson Lee plays Tony, Evan Lai is Bohai, and Jesse Plemons appears as Soldier.

Do we have a trailer for Civil War?

“There is something in the film which is trying to be protective of [journalists],” Garland told Guardian in an interview. “I think serious journalism needs protecting because it’s under attack, so I wanted to make those people ‘heroes’ to put them front and centre.” He added while reflecting on his choice of actions and plot in the movie.