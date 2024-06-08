Deadpool & Wolverine new trailer: Fans think Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film features Lady Deadpool. Watch

Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine will hit screens on July 26 and MCU fans are busy decoding every single promotional material the film’s team puts out. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the crossover is one for the ages. And in the new trailer for ‘Best Friends Day’, fans think they’ve even caught a glimpse of Lady Deadpool. (Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' years-old end credit dreams with Hugh Jackman are finally coming true) Fans think the new trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine hints at Lady Deadpool.

The new trailer

“I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it,” wrote Ryan on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the new trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, while Hugh wrote, “I scratch his back. He stabs mine.” The trailer uses a remixed version of Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow Song, replacing the word ‘black’ for ‘red’. While nothing much is known about the plot of the film yet, eagled-eyed fans have been busy decoding clues.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Lady Deadpool?

A shot in the trailer sees a woman in a red suit, much like Deadpool’s, walk towards the frame. While the scene changes before we’re shown more than her face, it’s enough for fans to guage that this shot might mean that the MCU is finally introducing Lady Deadpool. “First Look At Lady Deadpool. (I know who’ll portray her) #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” wrote a fan sharing a shot of the legs, while another wrote, “LADY DEADPOOL IS THAT YOU???” Fans were also pointed out the same under the YouTube video.

Paul Rudd finally aged

Fans were also thrilled with a dialogue Deadpool says that Paul Rudd (who plays Ant-Man) has finally aged. One fan wrote, “Whoever came up with the "Paul Rudd finally aged" line deserves a medal, a pay rise, and a high five.” Another wrote, “"Paul Rudd finally aged" that was quite good.” Someone else commented, ““Paul Rudd finally aged” might be the best quote i’ve ever heard.”