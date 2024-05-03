Josh Brolin wanted to return to Deadpool but 'never got a call'

In an interview with The Playlist, Josh was asked about his name being listed on IMDb as part of Deadpool & Wolverine’s cast. He laughed and confirmed that he is not part of the film.

“Am I? Yeeeesssss! I so wanted to be in that movie,” Josh quipped.

The actor continued, “[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with — the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun.”

The Dune: Part Two star appeared in Deadpool 2 as the time-travelling mutant Cable, in which he entered the present day on a mission to execute mutant Russell Collins (Julian Dennison) before he grows up to murder his family. The film ended with Cable and Wade Wilson/Deadpool (essayed by Ryan) forming the X-Force.

Originally, Brolin signed a contract for three more Deadpool movies. However, Disney‘s acquisition of Fox in 2019 changed the creative course for the Deadpool franchise.

Excited about expanding Deadpool world

That being said, Josh does not hold resentment against the makers of Deadpool and Marvel Studios. In fact, he has revealed that he is just as excited as other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans to see the latest Deadpool instalment, which also marks actor Hugh Jackman’s long-awaited return to the superhero world as Logan/Wolverine.

“Hugh [Jackman], I’m absolutely in love with. I know Ryan [Reynolds] now, and I’ve met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did ‘Logan’—forget it! I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is just fantastic. And Hugh, I don’t know how old Hugh is now—is he 56, 57? I mean, seriously, the dude doesn’t age. So, yeah. I’m a big fan of his,” he said in the same interview.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third entry in the Ryan Reynolds-led saga. The film’s official synopsis reads: “In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is confronted by the TVA, which pulls him from a seemingly quiet life and results in Deadpool being unleashed”. (Read: Who is Cassandra Nova, the main villain of Deadpool & Wolverine?)



Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is slated to release in theaters on July 26.