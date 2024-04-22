Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join forces to save the world. Watch

The official trailer of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine is here! On Monday, MCU unveiled the 2 minutes and 38 seconds-long trailer of what will be the third installment in the Deadpool series and the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The frenemies are back with a lot of cuss words, but are united in their mission to save the world. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' years-old end credit dreams with Hugh Jackman are finally coming true) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a still from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer,

About the trailer

Before the two superheroes fight it out to the tune of Madonna’s Like a Prayer, there's a lot of catching up to do. When Deadpool tells Wolverine, “I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about,” he responds back, “Not my f***ing problem.” Then, after we get a glimpse of the two attacking each other with claws and guns, Deadpool retorts, “Wanna talk about what’s haunting you, or should we wait for a third act flashback?”

The trailer ends with the two frenemies coming together in their one mission to save the world, even though it comes with a multitude of challenges. The trailer also offers a peak into the supporting ensemble, which includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: "This trailer could've just been them saying, "Let's f***ing go." and we'd all still be smashing that like button." Another said, “On behalf of the human race: Thank you, Ryan.” A comment also read, “Seeing Hugh Jackman in the iconic Wolverine outfit standing beside Ryan as Deadpool was definitely worth the 24 year wait.” “On behalf of whole Deadpool fans: thank you so much Ryan.... finally you're back with your incredible character,” read a second comment.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.