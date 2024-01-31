 Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn - Hindustan Times
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (PTI) Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer "Deadpool 3" is a "jolt" that could save the now struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe, says filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, who previously directed "X-Men: First Class" in the superhero film franchise.

Vaughn, who is awaiting the release of his latest directorial "Argylle", said he knows about some excerpts that transpire between Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine, which are "unbelievable".

"The few snippets that I know about 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' -- or 'Wolverine vs. Deadpool', I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak -- are unbelievable.

"That's going to be the jolt... The Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life... I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe. "I'm a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be," Vaughn said on BroBible's "Post Credit" podcast.

Marvel's 2023 releases "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels" flopped at the box office. The latter title is the lowest grossing MCU film to date.

Reynolds and Jackman last week announced a wrap on "Deadpool 3", which is directed by Shawn Levy.

Set before the events of 2017's "Logan", the film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine (James Howlett).

Also starring Emma Corrin, "Deadpool 3" will hit theatres on July 26.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
