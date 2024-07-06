ASTRO Cha Eun Woo goes viral for drenched, abs-baring 2024 Waterbomb show; Deadpool and Wolverine surprise

AROHAs are in a frenzy all thanks to their idol ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and his electrifying performance at the 2024 Seoul Waterbomb festival. Fresh off his duties as a Sprite brand ambassador, Eun Woo mesmerised the audience with his refreshing visuals while posing with a bottle of the beverage. But that was just the pre-show calm. When he was revealed as a secret guest, the crowd erupted in cheers, the anticipation thick in the air. And once the K-pop star kicked off his performance we can now find him all over the internet. Baekho impresses with powerful stage presence, Cha Eun Woo wows at Seoul Waterbomb festival, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman surprise with Hollywood glamour(Pic- X (Twitter))

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine duo Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman as anticipated made their surprise entry even leaving fans shocked. Next up, MAMAMOO's Hwasa stole the spotlight with her bold performance.

Cha Eun Woo 2024 Waterbomb performance

The Idol turned actor, unleashed an explosive performance, resulting in a gasp-worthy moment where he bared his abs while belting out fans' favourites. He donned a plain, transparent white shirt that highlighted his body as he participated in water battles with the eventgoers and even posted photos from the set that were damp from the splash action. Clips of his performance are now flooding the internet, with fans everywhere praising his stunning visuals and undeniable stage presence.

Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman at Waterbomb Seoul 2024

The Hollywood A-listers currently promoting their Deadpool and Wolverine Saga were rumoured to attend the event. The pair made a splashy entry at the Waterbomb, injecting the event with a dose of Hollywood glamour. The duo's playful back-and-forth banter onstage was pure entertainment. Reynolds kept the crowd roaring with laughter and witty remarks, Jackman, with his undeniable charm flawlessly matched his co-star. Seems like they have already won over their South Korean fans.

MAMAMOO’s Hawasa and NU'EST Baekho bring thrill to waterbomb

Known for her infectious energy and bold K-pop approach, Queen Hwasa made several jaws drop with her catchy lyrics and groove-worthy beats. Her fierce stage persona was enough to brighten (or, should we say, soak up) the entire day for Waterbomb lovers.

On the other hand, we could clearly see Baekho and his commanding aura over the audience. His deep, powerful voice and robust presence on stage struck a chord with the audience, leaving the whole place buzzing with long cheers.

