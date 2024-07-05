ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo joins Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for Waterbomb Seoul 2024 lineup

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has confirmed his highly anticipated presence at the upcoming Waterbomb Seoul 2024 festival. The K-pop idol-turned-actor was revealed as the secret guest in a recent poster tease. This announcement coincides with reports of Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine's Hugh Jackman also attending the event on July 5 KST, though details of their appearances have yet to be confirmed. Waterbomb Seoul 2024 festival to feature Cha Eun Woo as special guest among star-studded lineup

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo confirmed to join Waterbomb Seoul 2024

"The wait is over! Join us for a special moment with secret guest Cha Eun Woo. Get ready for Cha Eun Woo’s magic at WATERBOMB!” announced the official Waterbomb website on July 4th. The event will take place at 1 PM KST at the Outdoor Global Stage of the KINTEX Exhibition Center 2. The stellar lineup includes big names like Zico, Simon D, Jay Park, Changmo, Taemin, Minho, Hwa Sa, and Sunmi. Anticipation is at a fever pitch, wondering if Cha Eun Woo will earn the nickname 'Waterbomb God' in his debut appearance.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to attend Waterbomb Seoul 2024: Report

According to South Korean media outlet OSEN, there were earlier reports that Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are likely to travel to Korea to attend the exciting event. However, when organizers were contacted for confirmation, they declined to provide any details until a formal announcement is made. “We cannot provide an answer at this time. We have no further comments,” they said.

The news gained traction after the duo currently promoting Deadpool and Wolverine arrived in Seoul on July 3rd with filmmaker Shawn Levy. The trio headed to the Gocheok Sky Dome during the "LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes" match.

Waterbomb 2024 South Korea dates

Date Artists July 5 Zico, Crush, Hwasa, Kang Daniel, Hyuna, Baekho, Chung Ha, fromis_9, Woo Won-Jae, Coogie, Huta, LUN8, Aster & Neo, ADVANCED, Hyo, Sura July 6 Jay Park, SHINee's Minho, Yugyeom, Changmo, Sunmi, Kwon Eunbi, Lee Youngji, Kiss Of Life, GIRIBOY, PIHARMONY, INSIDECORE, YE, Siena Girls, Hanna, Queen Wa$abi, Sia liwOO July 7 Simon Dominic, SHINee's Taemin, TWICE's Nayeon, Jessi, Loco, GRAY, Bibi, Yooa, Wavy

Leave the raincoats behind and get ready to dive into a seven-hour long musical extravaganza at WATERBOMB, a festival overflowing with live bands and watery chaos. Imagine it as the perfect blend of a dance party and a water battle, all to the hottest songs from Korea. If you've always wanted to belt out your favorite K-Pop hits while getting soaked, this is your opportunity to make that dream a reality.