Netflix K-drama Miss Night and Day hits Top 10 as The Midnight Romance ends on ratings high

Curtain Call for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon! After a thrilling run, tvN's drama starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won has wrapped. While the show's sizzling chemistry kept viewers hooked, it also saw its share of ups and downs, even some controversy. Thankfully, the show righted the ship and finished strong, scoring impressive ratings in its finale. Netflix's new K-drama Miss Night And Day kicks off with strong ratings(Netflix)

Meanwhile, a new K-drama has stepped in: JTBC and Netflix's latest collaboration has rocketed to its highest rating yet. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor Atypical Family, Miss Night and Day is the new talk of the K-town.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon wraps up with highest rating

According to Nielsen Korea, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, which aired from May 11 to June 30, achieved an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent, setting a new all-time high for the series. Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, the show revolves around a secret and heartwarming love story between Seo Hye Jin, an experienced cram school teacher, and Lee Joon Ho, a unique yet mysterious student who reappears after ten years, evoking her feelings as the plot unfolds.

Miss Night and Day soars to its highest rating

JTBC's Miss Night and Day, the quirky romantic comedy featuring Jung Eun Ji and Choi Jin Hyuk, reached its peak viewership with its most recent episode, achieving a nationwide average of 7.7 percent.

Also read: Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok beats BTS for top spot in June all star brand rankings: See list

Miss Night and Day hits Netflix's top 10

The K-drama about a girl in her 20s who suddenly gains the ability to transform into a 50-year-old woman by day and her youthful form by night has entered Netflix's Top 10 non-English category. It sits at number 6, while the teen drama Hierarchy holds steady at number 3.

The official synopsis of the show says, “A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.”

Also read: Justin Timberlake jokes about his drunk driving arrest during Boston world tour, leaving fans speechless

In the end, KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic, secured the top spot for the evening, garnering a nationwide average viewership rating of 18.3 percent, maintaining its reign on the domestic network for consecutive weeks.