Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok beats BTS for top spot in June all star brand rankings: See list

Byeon Woo Seok is dominating the charts in popularity and brand rankings. After emerging as the ‘King of K-dramas’ post dominating the June brand reputation rankings for actors and actresses, he's achieved something even bigger. The Lovely Runner heartthrob has now claimed the #1 spot for all Korean celebrities! It was even more surprising to see the rising star outpace the all-time record holder BTS. Byeon Woo Seok achieves #1 spot among Korean celebrities. BTS maintains strong position in Brand Rankings despite members in military.

Byeon Woo seok tops June star brand ranking

Lovely Runner, the tvN K-drama which aired on Viki and concluded it run back in May has remained one of the most buzzworthy shows of the year. The K-drama's popularity fueled a major rise for Byeon Woo Seok, who starred as the main lead of the time slip drama. According to a recent study by The Korean Business Research Institute, his brand reputation index skyrocketed to 9,301,304 this month, a whopping 60.24% increase from May.

With this he not only topped the list but also outranked several well established stars in K-pop, dramas, variety shows, and more. Truly an accomplishment! The second spot went to South Korea’s popular trot singer Lim Young Woong boasting a brand reputation index of 7,475,945.

BTS claims number 3 spot on June star ranking

The seven-member K-pop group, consisting of Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, and Taehyung, continues to maintain a strong position in the top 5 rankings each month. Despite six members currently serving in the military, they secured the third position in June's star brand rankings. These rankings are determined through “an analysis of media coverage, consumer engagement, interactions, and community awareness indexes.”

BTS scored a brand reputation index of 6,493,226, marking a tremendous increase of 127.76 percent in their score since last month. Meanwhile, Pledis Entertainment’s boy group SEVENTEEN claimed the fourth position with an index of 4,033,667. The group has maintained its popularity since the release of their comeback album '17 IS RIGHT HERE' in April, which managed to break several sales records on its debut day.

