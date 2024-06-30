Lady Gaga played no role in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' getting dumped by NYC law firm: Team asserts

A recent high-profile split rocked Tinseltown. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his longtime legal team, the NYC powerhouse Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, went their separate ways. Reports say that Diddy was dropped by the law firm known for handling A-list titans of music, which is true. However, soon after, rumours erupted that the split was sparked by none other than pop queen Lady Gaga, another client of the firm. This claim was strongly denied by her legal team, who alleged her no involvement in the case. Lady Gaga seemingly calls the shots by giving powerhouse NYC law firm an ultimatum about dropping Diddy.

Lady Gaga not a factor in Sean 'Diddy' Combs attorney drop

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” a spokesperson of the law firm told Page Six on Saturday. The statement comes after initial reports linked Diddy’s dramatic exit from his longtime legal firm to Gaga, who is also a client at the firm, issuing an ultimatum.

After a series of bombshell accusations against the now disgraced artist Diddy, who faces over five cases including sexual assault, battery, harassment, and trafficking among other charges, many music A-listers such as The Weeknd, Usher, Drake, Kevin Hart, and others have severed ties with him. Reports indicate that Combs was dropped by his law firm at least eight weeks ago due to the severity and volume of these allegations.

'Lady Gaga is too big to lose’

The first report suggested the influence of the "Poker Face" singer considered 'too big to risk losing'. NewsNation reported on Friday that the firm parted ways with Combs under pressure from Gaga, who allegedly indicated she would leave if they did not drop Diddy from their roster.

Concerned about losing their top-tier clients, the New York City law firm eventually chose to dissolve their relationship with Combs, who had been their go-to client for more than two decades. This choice was probably made out of worry that Gaga’s exit could tarnish their well-deserved standing in the legal field.

Moreover, the renowned attorney Allen Grubman was said to have had a strong bond with the notorious musician. On the other hand Combs has stayed off the radar following the searches of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, which were linked to accusations of involvement in sex trafficking.

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true,” the spokesperson of the firm said addressing the report. The source also alleged that the claim where Gaga threatened to leave the firm, “That convo never happened.”

This isn't the first time companies have cut ties with the Bad Boy record producer. Recently, a leaked CNN tape showed him physically assaulting his former partner Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual harassment last November. Since then, Diddy has lost numerous major brand ambassador roles and studio affiliations. Earlier this month, New York Mayor Eric Adams requested that the controversial artist return the City's key as result of viral clip.