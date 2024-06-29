Fearing Lady Gaga's goodbye, powerhouse NYC law firm dumps Diddy

Manhattan-based law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, the go-to legal powerhouse for A-list musicians including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Usher, has reportedly cut ties with the disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a new scoop. Lady Gaga seemingly calls the shots by giving powerhouse NYC law firm an ultimatum about dropping Diddy.

Lady Gaga is keeping no “Poker Face,” showing her bitter contempt for Diddy, who’s drowning under numerous allegations of sexual assault, trafficking and much more. According to Paula Froelich’s new report for NewsNation, GSM&S has walked out on longtime client Diddy because of an ultimatum from “The Edge of Glory” hitmaker.

“Lady Gaga said she was leaving [the firm] if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose,” the insider told the media outlet.

NYC law firm drops Diddy, fearing bad blood with Lady Gaga and other A-list clients

Fearing that their “Telephone” may end up ringing off the hook with more A-list exits following a potential “Bad Romance” with Lady Gaga, the NYC law firm dumped the Combs, whom they represented for over 20 years.

In addition, legendary lawyer Allen Grubman was even friends with the “Bad Boy,” who ultimately fell from his ivory tower as more distasteful and nasty headlines surrounding his alleged misconduct took over the news. The report further revealed that Grubman, the first practising lawyer to be inducted into the firm in November 2022, had also stopped by Diddy’s Hampton residence.

At this time, the firm presumably values Gaga more than Diddy, whose dark fame story exposed the ugly truths behind the glitzy world of stardom. Last week, Combs even scrubbed his Instagram feed clean, where he previously posted an “apology” video to generate the netizens’ sympathy after CNN exposed initially buried footage from 2016. This put his vicious attack on his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on full display, as detailed in her 2023 lawsuit that was dropped days after its filing.

To avoid bidding Lady Gaga goodbye from their stellar client roster, which would catalyse other artists to part ways with the firm, GSM&S reportedly pulled the plug on their connection with Combs.

Other highly sought-after artists on the GSM&S client list include Madonna, Drake, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Lil Nas X and U2.

Earlier this month, New York Mayor Eric Adams urged the ill-famed artist to return the key to the City in the wake of his video of assaulting Cassie surfacing.