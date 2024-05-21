‘King manipulator’: Diddy's ex-head of security bashes his ‘apology’ video, says he saw him ‘get physical’ with Cassie

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' former head of security, Roger Bonds, spilt his unfiltered take on the rapper's disgraced fall from the fame tower following the Bad Boy's recent “apology” video. On Monday, the bodyguard told Piers Morgan that he's a “king manipulator” with a “god syndrome.” Having allegedly been a witness to Sean Combs' violent behaviour against his former girlfriends, Roger Bonds seemingly blows the lid off Diddy's "god syndrome". (Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Just days ago, an old surveillance video obtained and exposed by CNN sought to shatter the visage of feigned innocence put on by the Bad Boy Records founder against all kinds of allegations rising against him in several lawsuits. The disturbing hotel video, supposedly dated March 5, 2016, captures Diddy violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Combs is seen grabbing her by the head, shoving her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly before he also drags her across the hotel hallway and seemingly throws glass in her direction.

Soon after the video's emergence online, Diddy quickly retracted his previous claims of innocence and openly accepted full responsibility for his actions in an “apology” video posted on Instagram. Putting on a sombre outlook, he seemingly hoped to gain the public's sympathy as many noticed that his “apology” was addressed to the people instead of Ventura, who was allegedly a constant subject of his abuse.

Diddy's former bodyguard also foregrounded the same sentiment during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, affirming that he saw the defamed hip-hop mogul “get physical” with his former girlfriends.

Here's what Diddy's ex-head of security said about his ‘apology’ video:

Weighing in on Combs' supposed Instagram “apology” that fully misses out on mentioning Cassie, Bonds said, “He’s up to the same games. He never mentioned Cassie’s name in that apology, so to me he didn’t humble himself enough.”

He also reiterated the same sentiment about his “sorry” video, previously underscored by many internet viewers, "I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt.”

Expounding more on the rapper's personality, Bonds stated, “He's a king manipulator.” Asserting that with Diddy's direct and strong access to money and power, he “can manipulate anything and anyone.” Bonds added, “He has a god syndrome.”

Roger Bonds addresses Diddy's dynamics with his ex-girlfriends

Bonds also claimed that during his stint as a bodyguard for Diddy, he saw the record producer “get physical” with Ventura and the late Kim Porter, who shared three children with Combs, “four or five times.”

While Cassie and Diddy broke up for good in 2018 after a turbulent one-and-off relationship that expanded over a decade, Combs and Porter split up in 2007 after a similar years-long tumultuous relationship.

“Kim got to the point where she fought back, because she realized how powerful she was," Diddy's ex-bodyguard said of Porter. Additionally, Bonds drew focus to Combs' “dark side… that he was trying to hide and that he wanted (Bonds) to say didn't exist.” However, after everything Diddy-related that has transpired over the past half-year, Bonds now feels liberated to claim, “I can’t say that it didn’t exist if it did exist.”

While Diddy is already facing several charges for sexual assault, sex trafficking, drugging and more, Bonds expects even more people to come forward with their side of the story eventually.

Although his November 2023 lawsuit, filed by Cassie Ventura for sexual assault and abuse, was settled the next day of its filing, numerous other accusations have taken flight since then.