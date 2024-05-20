'Name her' and apology to Biggie, Kid Cudi, netizens fume over Diddy's half hearted apology; ‘who's the ringleader’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens isn't holding back. In a fiery response to rapper Diddy's recent apology video for ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Owens takes aim at the sincerity of his words. The author stated she is willing to forgive Diddy only if he reveals ‘who is operating the ring’ in Hollywood. In a social media post on Sunday, she outlined the sole condition under which she would be willing to "sweep a lot under the rug," while sharing Diddy's apology video addressing the brutal assault on Cassie in 2016. Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $50K to erase assault video showing him abusing and kicking Cassie in a hallway

Diddy never named ‘Cassie’ in apology video

After the video of Diddy assaulting and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie surfaced online, the rapper released a video taking responsibility and expressing remorse for the incident. However, he never mentioned her by name in the apology and instead described his condition at the time and how he sought professional help.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. Asked God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness, I'm truly sorry." Diddy said in his video.

A person wrote, "Why are you apologising to us? Where’s your apology to Cassie?." Another one said, "Not accepted you are just doing it because you got caught, I am so sorry for your children particularly your daughters that love you."

Candace Owens asks Diddy to apologise for his controversial past

"Great to hear you’re sorry, Diddy," Owens wrote on X, (formerly twitter). "Now do Biggie, plus the guy you allegedly shot in that bathroom, plus Kid Cudi’s car you allegedly blew up: And whoever you were allegedly shooting at in the nightclub with J-Lo. For starters." She continued.

Also read: NYC-Dublin portal reopens with new changes after temporary closure; ‘no more shenanigans’

What happened to Biggie?

When Combs was in Uptown, he signed the Brooklyn rapper Christopher Wallace, better known by his stage name Biggie Smalls. Wallace went on to become one of the most successful rap artists of the 1990s at a very young age. Biggie Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting in March 1997 when he was 24 years old.

The tragic incident remains unsolved but is frequently linked to the intense East Coast vs. West Coast rap rivalry that was a defining feature of the 1990s hip-hop scene and also claimed the life of Tupac Shakur. On the day Biggie was murdered, Combs was actually travelling in the car behind Biggie's, not in the same vehicle. The music mogul known as the best friend of Biggie later expressed his profound grief and sense of loss in the creation of the song “I'll Be Missing You.”

Also read: Prince Harry's ‘madly romantic’ plans for Meghan Markle on 6th wedding anniversary on cards

Owens asks Diddy to name the ‘ringleader of Hollywood’

Adding to her statement, Owens said, "I’d be willing to sweep a lot under the rug if you did the first courageous thing in your life and named exactly who is operating the ring in Hollywood. Name names." Stating that he played a big part in destroying the black community she added, “This man is part of an organization that took part in destroying black communities.”

Diddy’s ‘disturbing past’

Diddy's Link to a 1991 Tragedy: Back then, a charity basketball game he co-organized with rapper Heavy D in Harlem ended up in chaos and disaster claiming the lives of at least 9 people. A tragedy Diddy never took responsibility for. While a judge held Diddy and Heavy D (real name Dwight Myers) responsible, there were no legal repercussions.

Club Shooting: In 1999, in the same year, he and Steve Stoute had a falling out he was at a nightclub with his then-partner Jennifer Lopez and his rap prodigy Shyne. There was a shooting at the club and the three of them were arrested after police pulled over their car and accused them of having a gun and possessing stolen property. Lopez was later released after reportedly spending 14 hours in jail. Combs somehow came out of the scene, leaving Shyne being sentenced to 10 years of jail.

In her lawsuit, Cassie claimed that Combs threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car, it was also reported that the two rappers got into a fight at a Hollywood club in 2012. Cassie Ventura, the singer who was with Combs for almost 10 years, accused him of rape, sexual assault, and other charges in November 2023. The case was later settled outside of court. Since then, four more people have accused Diddy of serious allegations, including sex trafficking. The situation escalated after Homeland Security raided his Miami and LA mansions. The focus has returned to Cassie after a video of her being brutally assaulted by the rapper surfaced.