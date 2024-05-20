50 Cent blasts Diddy's apology after brutal Cassie Ventura assault footage leak: ‘This is not going to work…'

50 Cent has been sounding the alarm on all things Diddy. He's had enough of his hip-hop rival's antics and continues unabashedly calling him out on his behaviour. The recent heart-rending emergence of the extremely disturbing surveillance footage from 2016, showing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs brutally assaulting, kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has incited loads of responses, with most of Diddy's industry colleagues avidly distancing themselves from him. Cassie Ventura assault: 50 Cent shared his two cents on Diddy's video "apology" on Sunday.

The heat undoubtedly reached his ears, which led him to share a video apology on his Instagram today in a sympathy-seeking moment. Supposedly filming the video on his own accord, the Bad Boy looks straight into the camera as he breaks his silence on the videotape leak, seemingly proving all of Ventura's complaints cited in her now-settled November 2023 lawsuit against P. Diddy.

50 Cent, who's previously affirmed that he's extensively working to produce a documentary concerning all allegations against Diddy that he hopes will shatter viewing records, swiftly shared his take on Combs' “apology.”

50 Cent bashes Diddy's apology

Sharing Diddy's Sunday morning (US) apology video on X/Twitter, Cent lambasted him: “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

Akin to most netizens' take on the matter, Cent equally expressed his disdain with Diddy's latest move. Ironically, Combs doesn't so much as mention Ventura in the video despite his caption, “I'm truly sorry.” Twitterati is actively considering this as a desperate measure opted by the hip-hop mogul in desperate times.

Numerous threads of tweets and comments referencing Diddy's “apology” bashed him for being regretful of his actions only after getting caught and not directly addressing his misconduct.

“He wouldn't have been sorry if the allegations or video didn't come out,” someone commented on Cent's post. Similarly, an army of internet users banded together to pour scorn on him for not even mentioning Cassie in the apology that supposedly harked back to an incident with her being the alleged central victim of Diddy's abusive outpour.

Diddy's “sorry” video followed his previously long-maintained stance of innocence on the matter, as he's repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual assault or sexual trafficking raised against him in several lawsuits. Before the video leak happened, he persistently bent over backwards to assert his freedom from blame.

However, the new video catches him backtracking, as he now takes full responsibility for what unfolded between him and Cassie in that hotel hallway.

“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up,” he added while painting his brutal attack on Cassie as a result of him hitting rock bottom. Though he also talks about seeking out “professional help" after the incident, he doesn't elaborate much on his treatment timeline or details.

Diddy ended the video with an apology, not to Cassie but more directed towards the public: "I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and everyday. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Although a different side of the internet agrees with his words and wishes him well, one can't help but wonder if Diddy posted this video after profound consideration. Puff Daddy posted a precursor letter a few days ago, again attempting to establish his innocence. Diddy emphasised the “sickening allegations” levelled against him by “individuals looking for a quick payday.”

His concluding words paint a vehemently antithetical view on the matter, as he previously declared, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.” Just days after sharing the letter, Diddy has gone back on his original words and taken “full responsibility for his actions” against Ventura without even mentioning her once.