Diddy breaks silence after release of violent 2016 video of him beating Cassie Ventura, ‘I take…’

Sean “Diddy” Combs issued an apology Sunday morning for attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura following the release of the violent 2016 footage. The 54-year-old rapper took to social media to express his guilt, calling his actions “inexcusable.” In the harrowing video released by CNN on Friday, the Last Night singer was seen attacking the 37-year-old singer after chasing her down at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, 2024, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy breaks silence on violent 2016 footage

The footage, dated March 5, 2016, shows Combs grabbing Ventura by the neck and slamming her down. The I'll Be Missing You singer then repeatedly kicked her as she laid still before dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the release of the now-viral video, Diddy faced severe criticism from netizens. On Sunday, the Coming Home hitmaker broke his silence with an apology video on Instagram.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said, adding, “I was f**ed up. I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.”

The video then shows that as Ventura tried to get up, he approached her again and shoved her. Combs then sat in a chair and threw an object on her, which he grabbed from the nearby table.

Combs then went on to say that he takes “full responsibility for my actions in that video, I’m disgusted.”

The Bad Boy For Life rapper continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now,” adding, “I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace.”

As the video was released, an attorney for Ventura said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs.” “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor added, per New York Post.