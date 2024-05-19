Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-assistant not surprised at Cassie Ventura video as ‘intuition’ told her rapper is violent

A former assistant of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has said that the video of him violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is not surprising. Suzi Siegal, who assisted Diddy from 2008 and 2009 when he was dating Ventura, told CNN that “there was not one cell in my body that was surprised” by the 2016 video. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-assistant not surprised at Cassie Ventura video (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

“I felt sick and I felt violently angry,” Siegal said. “It’s so disturbing that the video doesn’t lie.”

Siegal said that she spent a lot of time in limos and at parties with Ventura and Diddy when he was the rapper’s assistant, adding that she “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive or anything like that.” “I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was,” she continued. “I didn’t see anything that could get him in trouble but I think that the power dynamic in a situation like that, especially at the beginning of her career,” she said.

‘He just didn’t see your humanity when he looked at you’

Diddy and Ventura’s on-again, off-again relationship began when he was 37 and she was 19. Ventura was signed with the music mogul’s label. “Imagine how that would be. And then he’s rich. And not only is he rich he controls you career,” Siegal said.

Siegal added that her “women’s intuition” made her believe that Diffy could be violent, as did the way he interacted with people around him. “Nobody was mistreated that I saw, I didn’t feel mistreated, but it was very clear to me, again, this is intuition … he just didn’t see your humanity when he looked at you,” she said.

The disturbing video shows Ventura fleeing Diddy’s room barefoot at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. As she tries to get on an elevator, Diddy comes over, grabs her by the neck and pushes her to the ground. He is seen kicking Ventura, dragging her by her sweatshirt, and throwing things at her as she lay on the hallway floor.