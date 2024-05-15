Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares mysterious post about time revealing ‘truth’ amid legal woes

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared a cryptic message on social media amid his legal woes. His post about the “truth” comes at a time when he is embroiled in controversies. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares mysterious post about time revealing ‘truth’ (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The Bad Boy Records founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 14, to tell his followers that “time tells truth”. His picture post is captioned, “LOVE,” accompanied by various emojis, including a black heart.

Earlier this month, Diddy shared another cryptic post about being “steady in the storm.” The video showed the camera moving down a white hallway with narration beginning, with Diddy eventually seen hugging a person. "Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful," the voice said.

The voice also said in the video, “But steady in the storm. Looks bad, looks tough, but remains steady in the storm.” The video was captioned, “Sometimes we create our own “storms” and then get mad when it rains.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal woes

At present, Diddy is facing sexual abuse lawsuits from Liza Gardner, music producer Rodeny ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and a woman being identified as Jane Doe. The rapper has maintained his innocence.

Homeland Security officials raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles back in March in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. Aaron Dyer, the rapper’s attorney, said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time that the raids were a "gross overuse of military-level force.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Besides these lawsuits, Diddy is also facing a business lawsuit alleging he left a New Orleans design firm on the hook for $100,000 in material costs. The lawsuit also alleged that he pushed back the event it was meant for.