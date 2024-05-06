Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares cryptic post amid mounting legal troubles: ‘Sometimes we create our own storms’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared a cryptic post on Instagram amid his legal troubles. The video is the first he has posted since April 15. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares cryptic post amid legal troubles (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The clip starts with a camera moving down a white hallway with narration beginning. Diddy is seen hugging someone. "Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful," the voice says.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Diddy is then seen standing in a circle, holding hands with people in what appears to be prayer. The camera is far away and faces are not clear.

Diddy is then seen standing on a windblown and sandy beach. The voice states, “But steady in the storm. Looks bad, looks tough, but remains steady in the storm." A shot then shows Diddy with his arms stretched out in the wind.

The video is captioned, “Sometimes we create our own “storms” and then get mad when it rains.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal troubles

Diddy is currently facing sexual abuse lawsuits from Liza Gardner, music producer Rodeny ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, Joi Dickerson-Neal, as well as a woman going by the name Jane Doe. Diddy has maintained his innocence. On April 26, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss many of the claims in the Dickerson-Neal suit, citing "statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred and against corporate entities that were not formed or in existence."

Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security officials in March. The raids were carried out in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. In a statement given to Fox News Digital at the time, the rapper’s attorney Aaron Dyer said the raids were a "gross overuse of military-level force.”

Diddy is also facing a business lawsuit that alleged he left a New Orleans design firm on the hook for $100,000 in material costs. He has been accused of pushing back the event it was meant for.