'Diddy' seeks dismissal of Jane Doe's sexual assault lawsuit, claims statute of limitations expired

Sean "Diddy" Combs wants Jane Doe's case against him for alleged sexual assault dismissed. The rapper claimed that Doe's statute of limitations had passed when he filed a motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, according to TMZ. Sean "Diddy" Combs seeks to dismiss Jane Doe's case against him for alleged sexual misconduct. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Pointing out that, aside from the alleged assault, the lawsuit omitted some crucial information. “The sparse amendments to the original complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed,” Combs’ filing reads, per TMZ.

“Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.”

Doe filed her lawsuit in December 2023. In it, she claimed that he had drugged, gang-raped, and sex-trafficked her in 2003, when she was 17 years old.

What had happened with Jane Doe?

Doe claims that in a Detroit nightclub, she ran into Harve Pierre, the former president of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment record label. According to reports, Pierre informed her that Combs would love to meet her and that she was "hot." After that, Pierre is said to have called Combs and connected Doe with the producer, who advised her to board a plane for New York City alongside Pierre.

She accepted, but claimed she was forced to have oral sex with Pierre, who had been consuming crack cocaine, before they left. “While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant, and Mr. Pierre, in that order,” the lawsuit stated. Doe alleged that Combs pulled her pants and forced himself on her while she “hung over” a bathroom sink.

Subsequently Doe alleges, the third Assailant raped Ms. Doe while she told him to stop. Pierre then allegedly raped Doe and forced her into oral sex. Doe claimed she "fell into the fetal position" and that her “vagina was in pain.”

She said that she was barely able to stand up after the alleged gang rape and was assisted into a car that transported her back to the airport, stressing that she has "limited" memories of returning to Michigan. Doe's claim contained several images “taken in the studio that night, leaving no doubt that Ms. Doe was in Mr. Combs’ New York City studio, with Mr. Combs, on the night she was raped.”

Combs is being sued by three other women and one man for similar charges, all of which he has flatly denied. The rapper is also the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation; Homeland Security raided both his Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March. Nevertheless, he has not been charged with a crime.