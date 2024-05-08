19-year-old Raj woman gang-raped, fingers chopped off

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men, who also attacked her with a sword on her head and chopped off her fingers, in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said on Wednesday. Police said the survivor received more than 30 stitches on her head and is in a stable condition (Getty Images)

While no arrests have been made so far, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused, one of whom is known to the survivor. A detailed probe is underway, police added.

According to Banswara deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suryaveer Singh, the alleged incident took place at around 12.30am on Sunday under Danpur police station circle when the survivor was returning home after attending a wedding.

“In her statement, the woman said the accused, in their early 20s, abducted her and took her to an isolated place near her house where they took turns to rape her. They also attacked her with a sword and chopped off her fingers on her right hand when she tried to escape,” Singh said.

“It was when her brother, who was at home, heard her screams and alerted his mother that both rushed outside and found the woman lying in a pool of blood around 200 metres away. They rushed her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment,” he added.

Police said the survivor received more than 30 stitches on her head and is in a stable condition.

“She said that one of the accused, Kalu, was forcing her to marry him. She had refused his proposal, following which he and his associate, Jitu, raped her,” the DSP said.

“A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 363 (abduction). We will arrest the accused shortly as a detailed probe is underway,” he added.