 Miami Police’s ‘world’s first’ Rolls-Royce cop car sends internet in frenzy: ‘Officer, could you please arrest me?’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Miami Police’s ‘world’s first’ Rolls-Royce cop car sends internet in frenzy: ‘Officer, could you please arrest me?’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Miami Police took to social media platforms to share a video unveiling a Rolls-Royce cop car. The clip has gone viral.

A video shared by Miami Police on social media has sparked chatter among people and left them surprised. It shows the “world’s first” Rolls-Royce cop car. In the video, the department shows off this new luxury addition to its fleet.

The image, taken from a viral video by Miami Police, shows a Rolls-Royce cop car. (X/@MiamiBeachPD)
The image, taken from a viral video by Miami Police, shows a Rolls-Royce cop car. (X/@MiamiBeachPD)

“MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team - courtesy of Braman Miami,” the department wrote while posting the video.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Delhi’s ‘Vada Pav Girl’ spotted with Ford Mustang, says ‘something big is coming soon’

Take a look at this video by the department that may leave you impressed:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected more than 3.1 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected more than 250 likes. The share has prompted people to post varied reactions. While some argued the need for a luxury car in the police fleet, others took the route of hilarity while reacting.

What did X users say about Rolls-Royce cop car?

"I don’t know why, but I feel like jaywalking repeatedly in Miami Beach so that I might get a ride in that," joked an X user.

"It will be funny when someone steals the Rolls Royce police car!" joined another.

Also Read: Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video

"'Excuse me, officer, could you please arrest me? I'm dying to see the inside of this car'- every criminal in Miami Beach," added a third.

"Wow, that looks incredible," wrote a fourth.

In their own words, “The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) is a fully accredited law enforcement agency, which is dedicated to pursuing every opportunity and engaging all challenges as part of this organization’s on-going quest for excellence”.

What are your thoughts on this video of the Rolls-Royce cop car by Miami Police?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Miami Police’s ‘world’s first’ Rolls-Royce cop car sends internet in frenzy: ‘Officer, could you please arrest me?’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On