Miami Police’s ‘world’s first’ Rolls-Royce cop car sends internet in frenzy: ‘Officer, could you please arrest me?’

A video shared by Miami Police on social media has sparked chatter among people and left them surprised. It shows the “world’s first” Rolls-Royce cop car. In the video, the department shows off this new luxury addition to its fleet. The image, taken from a viral video by Miami Police, shows a Rolls-Royce cop car. (X/@MiamiBeachPD)

“MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team - courtesy of Braman Miami,” the department wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at this video by the department that may leave you impressed:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected more than 3.1 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected more than 250 likes. The share has prompted people to post varied reactions. While some argued the need for a luxury car in the police fleet, others took the route of hilarity while reacting.

What did X users say about Rolls-Royce cop car?

"I don’t know why, but I feel like jaywalking repeatedly in Miami Beach so that I might get a ride in that," joked an X user.

"It will be funny when someone steals the Rolls Royce police car!" joined another.

"'Excuse me, officer, could you please arrest me? I'm dying to see the inside of this car'- every criminal in Miami Beach," added a third.

"Wow, that looks incredible," wrote a fourth.

In their own words, “The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) is a fully accredited law enforcement agency, which is dedicated to pursuing every opportunity and engaging all challenges as part of this organization’s on-going quest for excellence”.

What are your thoughts on this video of the Rolls-Royce cop car by Miami Police?