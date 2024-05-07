Delhi’s Vada Pav Girl says ‘something big is coming soon’, shares message from Ford Mustang

Chandrika Dixit, famously known as Vada Pav Girl, in her latest video, hints that “something big is coming soon” as she sits in her car boot. This comes after a video of her altercation with locals while she was organising a community feast near her stall went viral online. Delhi's Vada Pao Girl in luxury car Ford Mustang. (Instagram/@chandrika.dixit)

Dixit shared the video on Instagram with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Vada Pav girl started selling vada pav in Mustang car.”

The video opens to show a man saying, “Bhai mere saamne khadi hui hai Mustang aur Mustang ke aas paas itne sare logo ne bheed laga rakhi hai. To chaliye jante hain… bhaiya, itni bheed q laga rakhi hai aapne [There’s a mustang parked in front of me and people have gathered around it. So, let’s find out why so many people are here]?”

As the video goes on, the man behind the camera continues, “Aur bhai dekhte hain Mustang ke andar se kya niklne wala hai [Let’s see what’s going to come out of Mustang]?” The video then shows Dixit lying in the boot of the car. She then says that something big is coming soon with vada pao. Towards the end of the video, she sits behind the wheel, all set to drive the car.

Watch the entire video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since then, it has collected over 4.9 lakh views and still counting. A few Instagram users even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Congratulations didi [sister],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Keep it up.”

“Very nice, sister,” expressed a third.

A fourth said, “Great,” while a fifth joined, “Good”.

Dixit left her job at Haldiram to start her own vada pav stall in Sainik Vihar, Delhi. However, things took a difficult turn when a video of her crying went viral. In the video, she tearfully explained that officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were pressuring her to shut down her stall. She also said they were asking for more money, even though she had already paid them ₹30,000-35,000.