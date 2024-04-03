Nagpur’s Dolly Chaiwala meets Delhi’s Vada Pav Girl: ‘Crossover of 2024 we didn’t expect’

“A crossover of 2024 we didn’t expect,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a video shared by Dolly Chaiwala. The clip, which surprised netizens, shows the tea seller conversing with another online celebrity, Vada Pav girl. The image shows Nagpur’s Dolly Chaiwala with Delhi’s Vada Pav Girl. (Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

“Finally met with Viral Vada Pav didi. She is a very hardworking person. Please don't hate, and no trolling. Best wishes for future Di,” Dolly Chaiwala wrote as he posted the video.

In the clip, Dolly says he is happy to meet Chandrika Gera Dixit, known on social media as Vada Pav Girl. He also shares that they are proud of working hard to earn money. As for Dixit, she expresses her admiration for Dolly and explains how he inspires her.

Take a look at this video of the surprising "crossover":

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral. The share has accumulated more than 15 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The clip had further collected tons of comments from people.

Chandrika Gera Dixit reacted to the video and wrote, “Thank you so much, Dolly Bhai, for your time. I am very thankful for this meeting.”

What did other Instagram users say about this viral video?

"Collaboration of the year," wrote an Instagram user.

"I absolutely love this video," added another.

"Unexpected Collaboration of 2024, which no one could have imagined," commented a third.

Dolly Chaiwala and Vada Pav Girl regularly share videos on their Instagram pages. The clips capture their unusual way of preparing food and their interactions with customers. Usually, their videos receive tons of comments and reactions from netizens.

