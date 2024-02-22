Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video

After a video of a man throwing cash from his luxury car went viral on social media, Noida Traffic Police sprung into action and issued a hefty challan against the vehicle. The traffic police department issued the challan for over five violations, including dangerous driving, tinted glass, and failure to use a seat belt. The image shows the challan issued by the Noida Police. (X/@noidatraffic)

Noida Traffic Police issued a picture of the challan with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹21000/-) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001.”

The challan was issued by the police on February 21 at around 10 pm under The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Earlier, Kullu Police issued a challan of ₹35,000 against a vehicle after a video of two men performing a dangerous stunt in a moving car went viral. In the video, a man can be seen driving the car with both front doors open, which posed a serious safety risk to the passengers and others on the road.