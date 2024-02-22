 Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's what Noida Police did next | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video

Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 22, 2024 07:30 PM IST

After the video of the man showering cash from a Range Rover went viral, Noida Police issued a challan against the vehicle for over five violations.

After a video of a man throwing cash from his luxury car went viral on social media, Noida Traffic Police sprung into action and issued a hefty challan against the vehicle. The traffic police department issued the challan for over five violations, including dangerous driving, tinted glass, and failure to use a seat belt.

The image shows the challan issued by the Noida Police. (X/@noidatraffic)
The image shows the challan issued by the Noida Police. (X/@noidatraffic)

Noida Traffic Police issued a picture of the challan with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine 21000/-) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001.”

The challan was issued by the police on February 21 at around 10 pm under The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Noida Traffic Police here:

Earlier, Kullu Police issued a challan of 35,000 against a vehicle after a video of two men performing a dangerous stunt in a moving car went viral. In the video, a man can be seen driving the car with both front doors open, which posed a serious safety risk to the passengers and others on the road.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

